Coronavirus Los pacientes ingresados en Ifema dedican un aplauso al personal sanitario

Los enfermos han querido mostrar su gratitud y apoyo al personal mediante un largo aplauso multitudinario.

Personal sanitario en el Hospital provisional de Ifema. EFE/Comunidad de Madrid
Personal sanitario en el Hospital provisional de Ifema. EFE/Comunidad de Madrid

Unos 300 pacientes con coronavirus se encuentran ingresados en el recinto ferial Ifema de Madrid, que en seis días se ha convertido en el hospital más grande de España. Los enfermos han querido mostrar su gratitud y apoyo al personal sanitario mediante un aplauso multitudinario.

Veintidós pacientes han recibido este martes el alta médica del Hospital Temporal de la Comunidad de Madrid, ubicado en Ifema, y se han registrado 20 ingresos más este martes. Así lo han indicado fuentes de la Consejería de Sanidad, que han recordado que ayer se dio la primera alta.

Este es el primer hospital de campaña que ha comenzado a montar contra reloj la Comunidad de Madrid, junto con la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME). Contará con 1.300 plazas y 96 de UCI ampliables a 2.000, que podrán alcanzar las 5.500 con otros dos pabellones pendientes de ejecutar.

Para convertir los macropabellones en un hospital de campaña, el Summa y el Samur, se ha replicado un mismo módulo de forma sistemática, que dará cabida a cincuenta camas cada uno. En cada uno de estos espacios, hay instalado un control de enfermería.

