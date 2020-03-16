Recomendaciones, claves, preguntas más frecuentes... Todo sobre el coronavirus.

MADRIDActualizado:
Todo el país en alerta sanitaria por la pandemia del coronavirus. En esta situación, más que nunca, es necesario estar correcta y puntualmente informado.
En esta información, realizamos un compendio de las principales noticias que estamos publicando estos días con todos los datos y recomendaciones para que los ciudadanos puedan superar esta situación de la mejor manera.
Pincha sobre cualquier de los siguientes titulares para acceder a la información correspondiente y, por favor, difúndelo. Es vital que estemos todos muy bien informados.
· Así se propaga el coronavirus en España y el resto del mundo
· Qué se puede hacer y qué no con el estado de alarma
· Seis pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus
· Qué es el estado de alarma y qué implica para el ciudadano
· Este es el tratamiento que debes seguir si te contagias
· Puedo negarme a trabajar. Estos son tus derechos laborales
· ¿Se irá el coronavirus cuando llegue el calor?
· El gráfico más importante para entender una epidemia
· ¿Cuándo tendremos una vacuna para el coronavirus?
· Por qué lavarse las manos es tan efectivo contra el virus
Y, además, puedes seguirnos en el Telegram de 'Público' para recibir en tu móvil las alertas y toda la información rigurosa sobre el coronavirus.
