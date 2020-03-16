Estás leyendo: Recomendaciones, claves, preguntas más frecuentes... Todo sobre el coronavirus

Pandemia COVID-19 Recomendaciones, claves, preguntas más frecuentes... Todo sobre el coronavirus

Pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus y en qué consiste el estado de alarma y qué implica para el ciudadano son sólo algunas de las informaciones que ponemos a disposición de los ciudadanos para estar al tanto de todo lo que concierne a esta pendemia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Todo el país en alerta sanitaria por la pandemia del coronavirus. En esta situación, más que nunca, es necesario estar correcta y puntualmente informado.

En esta información, realizamos un compendio de las principales noticias que estamos publicando estos días con todos los datos y recomendaciones para que los ciudadanos puedan superar esta situación de la mejor manera.

Pincha sobre cualquier de los siguientes titulares para acceder a la información correspondiente y, por favor, difúndelo. Es vital que estemos todos muy bien informados.

· Así se propaga el coronavirus en España y el resto del mundo

· Qué se puede hacer y qué no con el estado de alarma

· Seis pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus

· Qué es el estado de alarma y qué implica para el ciudadano

· Este es el tratamiento que debes seguir si te contagias

· Puedo negarme a trabajar. Estos son tus derechos laborales

· ¿Se irá el coronavirus cuando llegue el calor?

· El gráfico más importante para entender una epidemia

· ¿Cuándo tendremos una vacuna para el coronavirus?

· Por qué lavarse las manos es tan efectivo contra el virus

Y, además, puedes seguirnos en el Telegram de 'Público' para recibir en tu móvil las alertas y toda la información rigurosa sobre el coronavirus.

