MADRIDActualizado:
"Vuelvo a hacer un llamamiento urgente para el Hospital Severo Ochoa". El suspiro inicial da cuenta de la situación crítica que el sistema sanitario atraviesa en plena crisis del coronavirus. Una trabjadora de este hospital ubicado en Leganés (Madrid) ha realizado una llamada para pedir más material ante la pandemia, que cobra cada día mayor magnitud en España con cerca de 14.000 infectados, más de 600 fallecidos y más de 700 personas en la UCI.
"Seguimos necesitando más material. No ha llegado. Han llegado mascarillas quirúrgicas, pero eso no es suficiente, pues no protegen a los sanitarios que están en contacto con los pacientes con COVID-19", lamenta esta trabajadora. "No hay ya más mascarillas en unidades como la UCI o los técnicos de rayos están haciendo su trabajo sin ningún tipo de protección", ha suplicado esta delegada sindical, Mercedes Romero.
La profesional ha afirmado que están desabastecidos, al mismo tiempo que ha señalado que las Urgencias están desbordadas, pues según informa CCOO, actualmente hay 240 personas. "No damos a basto, pero por favor, que se haga algo".
"Entre las cosas que me piden los trabajadores de las Urgencias es que se les abastezca de agua, de botellas de agua. Pasan muchísima sed con el traje, con la máscara, con las gafas, con todo. Botellas de agua, por favor. Y, sobre todo, más recursos humanos", reclama angustiada.
La delegada sindical ha terminado su alegato haciendo un último llamamiento "al sentido común y a la responsabilidad de todos los ciudadanos". "Pido respeto y responsabildad, por favor estamos todos en el mismo barco, rememos todos en la misma dirección", ha zanjado.
