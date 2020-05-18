Estás leyendo: El 53% de los sanitarios sufre estrés postraumático por el coronavirus

El 80% de los trabajadores de la Salud sufre ansiedad y el 40% se siente emocionalmente agotado, según una encuesta.

Un paciente que baja de una ambulancia participa en el apluaso al personal sanitario y de seguridad del hospital Virgen de la Salud de Toledo este domingo. Los sanitarios han agradecido el apoyo de los ciudadanos que se han acercado convocados a través de
Un paciente que baja de una ambulancia participa en el apluaso al personal sanitario. EFE/Ismael Herrero

madrid

europa press

Los resultados preliminares de la investigación Sanicovid-19: impacto emocional frente al trabajo por la pandemia del Covid-19- en personal sanitario, llevado a cabo por el Laboratorio de Psicología del Trabajo y Estudios de Seguridad de la Universidad Complutense, ha puesto de manifiesto que el 53 por ciento de los trabajadores sanitarios presentan valores compatibles con estrés postraumático.

El estudio revela además que el 79,5 por ciento de los sanitarios presenta síntomas de ansiedad, compatibles con trastorno de ansiedad severo en un 21,2 por ciento del total. Así como que el 51,1 por ciento de los trabajadores ha mostrado síntomas depresivos, que pueden ser compatibles con depresión severa en el 5,6 por ciento de los casos.

En materia de protección, el 96 por ciento de los sanitarios dice estar en contacto con pacientes covid-19 y el 66 por ciento considera muy alta la probabilidad de que se puedan contagiar y el 75 por ciento están muy preocupados porque pudieran contagiar a algún familiar. El 41 por ciento afirma no haberse hecho ningún tipo de prueba de la covid-19 y casi el 70 por ciento de los trabajadores manifiestan que los equipos de protección individual, facilitados en sus lugares de trabajo, son escasos.

En relación con el burnout o síndrome de estar quemado en el trabajo, el 40 por ciento de estos profesionales se sienten emocionalmente agotados. No obstante, uno de los resultados más positivos del estudio refleja que el 81,3 por ciento de estos profesionales se sienten muy realizados con su profesión, les gusta su profesión, y el 23,5 por ciento muestran niveles altos de resiliencia.

Estos resultados preliminares, han sido inferidos de un total de 1.243 sanitarios de diversos centros hospitalarios, siendo el 90 por ciento profesionales en la Comunidad de Madrid.

