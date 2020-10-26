Varios pasajeros del Metro de Madrid han protagonizado una acalorada discusión en uno de los vagones del suburbano de la capital. La razón: uno de ellos viajaba sin mascarilla, elemento de protección obligatorio en todos los transportes públicos a causa de la pandemia de la covid-19.

El vídeo del enfrentamiento se ha viralizado en las redes sociales. En él, aparece una mujer recriminándole a uno de los pasajeros del tren que viajase sin mascarilla. "¡Mi tío acaba de fallecer por la covid-19 ¿ y tú sin mascarilla?", espeta la mujer.

"Respeta y lleva la mascarilla puesta, que no viajas tu solo", ha añadido la mujer, mientras el hombre que no vestía el elemento de protección se enfrentaba también con otros pasajeros una vez que ya se había puesto la mascarilla, aunque no tenía intención de disculparse por no haberla portado hasta el momento.

El vídeo, publicado por la televisión pública autonómica, Telemadrid, se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales. Mientras, en la cadena aseguran que este suceso no se trata de un hecho aislado y que las discusiones por la falta de uso de la mascarilla van en aumento.