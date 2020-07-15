MadridActualizado:
La Junta Directiva de la Confederación española de Organizaciones Empresariales de Transporte por Carretera (Conetrans), la principal organización de la Confederación Española del Transporte de Mercancías (CETM), mantiene su respaldo al paro patronal convocado por el Comité Nacional de Transporte por Carretera (CNTC) los días 27 y 28 de julio.
Según informa CETM, esta decisión llega después de mantener una nueva reunión con el Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana.
A este respecto, CETM lamenta que "a pesar de que durante la crisis sanitaria del Covid-19 se ha demostrado que el transporte de mercancías por carretera es primordial para garantizar la cadena de suministro y el desarrollo de la economía, el Ministerio de Transportes sigue sin atender reivindicaciones históricas del sector".
Algunas de sus demandas son la prohibición de la carga y la descarga, la limitación a 30 días de los plazos de pago y la necesidad de ayudas al sector para garantizar la supervivencia de su tejido empresarial y el mantenimiento del empleo.
"El Gobierno y las instituciones deben ser conscientes de la problemática que existe y plantear de una vez por todas soluciones apropiadas y reales que ayuden a los transportistas a seguir adelante", añade CETM.
