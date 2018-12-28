​Trasladan a Bernardo Montoya a la cárcel de Morón de la Frontera (Sevilla)

El traslado de Bernardo Montoya, autor confeso del crimen de la joven maestra Laura Luelmo en El Campillo (Huelva), desde la prisión de Huelva hasta la cárcel de Morón de la Frontera (Sevilla) se ha producido durante la tarde de este viernes.
Bernardo Montoya ingresó la madrugada del día 22 en el módulo de enfermería del centro penitenciario de Huelva con un interno de apoyo para reforzar su vigilancia. No obstante, dada la entidad del delito investigado en el caso, se ha considerado oportuno su traslado de la provincia de Huelva.
La titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 de Valverde del Camino (Huelva) decretó ese sábado 22 a las tres de la madrugada el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para Bernardo Montoya. La jueza lo investiga, por el momento, por los delitos de asesinato, detención ilegal y agresión sexual.
Hay que recordar que Instituciones Penitenciarias aplicó a Bernardo Montoya el artículo 75 que regula medidas para salvaguardar la vida o integridad física del recluso a través de la adopción de medidas que impliquen limitaciones regimentales, dando cuenta de ello al juez.
Por su parte, en la comparecencia de medidas cautelares, el ministerio fiscal y la acusación particular solicitaron la prisión para el detenido mientras que la defensa se opuso a esta medida, según informó el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA).
De este modo, la jueza consideró necesaria la medida de prisión por la gravedad del delito, la posibilidad de eliminación de pruebas y el riesgo de fuga y a fin de evitar el riesgo de que cometa otros hechos delictivos de la misma gravedad que los ahora causados.
