El crimen de Laura Luelmo Bernardo Montoya confiesa que mató a Laura Luelmo tras varias horas de interrogatorio

El principal sospechoso del crimen fue trasladado esta pasada madrugada a la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Huelva, donde a primera hora de esta mañana terminó contando que asesinó a la joven profesora. Los investigadores trabajan con la hipótesis de que la joven fue retenida ilegalmente.

Bernardo Montoya, detenido por el asesinato de Laura Luelmo ha confesado ante la Guardia Civil su crimen.

Bernardo Montoya, el hombre detenido por la muerte de la joven Laura Luelmo, ha confesado el crimen. Trasladado esta pasada madrugada a dependencias de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Huelva, el principal sospechoso terminó confesando a primera hora de este miércoles por la mañana, según fuentes fuentes de la investigación

El ya autor confeso del crimen era vecino de Laura Luelmo en el pueblo de El Campillo (Huelva) y había salido de prisión el pasado octubre tras cumplir veinte años por el asesinato de una anciana en 1995 en su localidad natal en Cortegana (Huelva) y por otros dos robos con fuerza. 

En el momento del arresto, Montoya conducía un coche entre esta localidad onubense y Cortegana, momento en el que sospechó y trató de huir campo a través.

Por otra parte, el cuerpo de Laura Luelmo continúa en el Instituto Anatómico Forense de Huelva donde ayer se le practicó la autopsia, cuyo informe preliminar ha evidenciado que la joven murió por "un fuerte golpe" en la frente con objeto contundente, un palo o una piedra", entre el 14 y el 15 de diciembre (desapareció el día 12). Los investigadores trabajan con la hipótesis de que la joven fue retenida ilegalmente.

Pese a la conclusión de la autopsia, el cadáver aún continúa en estas instalaciones, al parecer porque serán necesarias algunas pruebas complementarias y es preciso esperar unos resultados de ADN.

La familia está a la espera de poder trasladar el cuerpo de la joven hasta su localidad natal en Zamora y darle sepultura. 

El interrogatorio sigue a estas horas, realizado por agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO). El plazo legal que fija 72 horas de máximo antes de pasar a disposición de la juez de instrucción número 1 de Valverde del Camino, que ha decretado el secreto de sumario tras asumir la investigación.

(Habrá ampliación)

