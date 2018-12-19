Público
Cs adelantaría al PP y se convertiría el segundo partido con representación parlamentaria. Eso sí, ni un pacto de izquierdas entre los socialistas y Unidos Podemos ni uno de la derecha entre Cs, PP y Vox alcanzaría la mayoría absoluta.

De izquierda a derecha, Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias, Albert Rivera, y Pablo Casado, en el Congreso. EFE/REUTERS

El PSOE sería primera fuerza política del Congreso, con 89 escaños, seguido de Ciudadanos, partido que adelantaría al PP y se colocaría como segundo partido con representación parlamentaria, según una encuesta electoral publicada hoy, que otorga a Vox más del 11% de los votos y 29 escaños. Eso sí, ni un pacto de izquierdas entre los socialistas y Podemos ni uno de la derecha que aglutine a Ciudadanos, PP y Vox alcanzaría la mayoría absoluta. 

La encuesta, realizada por Metroscopia del 10 al 12 de diciembre entre 1.895 personas, estima que el PSOE obtendría el 22,2% de los votos; 70 diputados lograría Ciudadanos con el 20,5% de los sufragios; el PP se quedaría en 68 escaños y el 18% de los votos; mientras que Unidos Podemos alcanzaría los 63 diputados con el 17,9% de los sufragios.

Entre los nacionalistas e independentistas, la formación que más subiría es ERC, con 15 diputados, seguida de PDeCAT, con 6 escaños, y el EAJ-PNV, con otros seis. Asimismo, EH-Bildu lograría 3 diputados, según este sondeo electoral publicado hoy por los medidos del grupo Henneo.

El estudio, llevado a cabo a través de llamadas aleatorias a teléfonos móviles, pone de manifiesto la entrada de la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal, que se nutre de antiguos votantes populares, fundamentalmente.

El resultado de las entrevistas pone sobre la mesa la posibilidad de un pacto entre Ciudadanos y PP en minoría, o que el PSOE pudiese reeditar los apoyos que le permitieron ganar la moción de censura, según el comunicado del grupo Henneo.

