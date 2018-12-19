La actriz y directora Penny Marshall falleció la noche del lunes a los 75 años por complicaciones derivadas de la diabetes que sufría, informó el portal TMZ, especializado en actualidad de famosos. Marshall murió en su casa de Hollywood Hills, agregó el medio este martes.
"Nuestra familia está desconsolada por la muerte de Penny Marshall", dijeron sus parientes en un comunicado, donde recordaron su afición al deporte y su costumbre "de beber leche y Pepsi juntos, y de estar con su familia", según TMZ.
Nacida en Nueva York, en 1942, se hizo famosa en Estaos Unidos por su participación como actriz en la serie Laverne and Shirley, que se emitió durante ocho temporadas de 1976 a 1983. En 1988, Marshall dirigió Big, con Tom Hanks a la cabeza del reparto, convirtiéndose en la primera mujer en la historia en realizar un filme que recaudó más de 100 millones de dólares.
También fue directora de Ellas dan el golpe, Awakenings, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Un poeta entre reclutas, La mujer del predicador y Los chicos de mi vida. Marshall despuntó además como productora de cintas como El hombre que no se dejó tumbar y Embrujada.
