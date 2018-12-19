No se libró nadie. La presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, se acordó de todos los parlamentarios en la entrega de Premios Parlamentarios 2018. La tercera autoridad del Estado se salió del rigor parlamentario durante la noche del martes y pronunció un discurso en el que no dejó "títere con cabeza".
El primero en recibir el recado de la presidenta fue el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. "En una de estas entregas de premios, a Sánchez le dieron el premio al político revelación, y José Bono dijo que era Pedro el guapo. Ahora Pedro el guapo tiene un Gobierno bonito".
Del líder del PP, Pablo Casado, destacó su "don de la ubicuidad", por "los kilómetros que se hace. Este año los reyes magos no tienen que ir a cada pueblo, ya Vas tú". "Pablo Iglesias tiene algo especial. Cada vez que habla de mí, me hace un flaco favor", ironizó la presidenta del Congreso.
"Que dice que la línea de Pastor le tira más que la de Aznar, me hace un favor". También se llevó el regalo de Pastor Albert Rivera, al que, precisamente, la presidenta le quiso regalar una "máquina del tiempo" por sus largas intervenciones en la Tribuna. Joan Tardá, Aitor Esteban y los ministros también tuvieron su espacio en el discurso de Pastor.
Más allá de las palabras de la presidenta, la Asociación de Periodistas Parlamentarios entregó, como cada año, sus premios a los diputados del Congreso. La mejor orador fue la canaria Ana Oramas y la diputada revelación la portavoz adjunta de Unidos Podemos, Ione Belarra.
Adriana Lastra, la portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso se llevó el dudoso honor de ser "el castigo de la prensa" en una gala donde no faltó el humor y el buen tono para aliviar las tensiones habituales de los plenos del Congreso.
