Un joven, Mohamed K., de 29 años de edad, salvó ayer por la tarde a una mujer que solicitaba ayuda a gritos desde su vivienda en la calle Cinca del zaragozano barrio de La Almozara, hasta donde este hombre trepó para poder ayudar a la mujer. La Jefatura Superior de Policía de Aragón ha confirmado que se ha llevado a cabo una intervención policial en esta vivienda por un posible caso de malos tratos, por lo que detuvieron al presunto agresor, pareja de la mujer que se encontraba solicitando ayuda.
Según publica este viernes Heraldo de Aragón, los gritos de la mujer alertaron a los vecinos de esta calle de La Almozara, quienes pudieron comprobar que un hombre se acercaba a la joven en su vivienda por detrás y tiraba de ella con fuerza para que entrara de nuevo en su piso.
La mujer salió a la ventana y Mohamed K. se ayudó de las rejas del bajo y del cableado eléctrico para trepar por la fachada y llegar hasta ella
La mujer salió de nuevo a la ventana y, cuando parecía que podría saltar al vacío, Mohamed K. se ayudó de las rejas del bajo y del cableado eléctrico para trepar por la fachada y llegar hasta ella. Al parecer, el joven permaneció durante media hora en el domicilio con la pareja, de origen africano, hasta que llegó la Policía y detuvo al hombre, mientras que la mujer fue trasladada al hospital junto a uno de sus dos hijos.
Cuando Mohamed K. fue a identificarse ante los agentes, se dio cuenta de que mientras rescataba a la mujer alguien le había robado la cartera, que había dejado junto con otros objetos personales en el suelo de la calle para poder trepar.
