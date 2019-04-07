Tres detenidos por el asesinato de una joven en Vinarós, entre ellos su novio

La Guardia Civil ha detenido este sábado a tres personas presuntamente relacionadas con el asesinato de una joven moldava de 20 años el pasado mes de febrero en la localidad castellonense de Vinaroz, entre ellas su novio.
Así lo han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, que han añadido que la detención de estas personas, de nacionalidad rumana, se han producido en las provincias de Tarragona y de Castellón, donde se han realizado registros en domicilios e inspecciones en vehículos entre ayer y hoy.
Las detenciones las han practicado agentes de criminalística y del servicio cinológico de la Guardia Civil y Policía Judicial, han explicado las fuentes. Según informó a Efe la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Castellón, no se descartan más detenciones en el transcurso de la investigación, que permanece bajo secreto de sumario.
Los agentes han procedido a lo largo del día al registro de varios inmuebles en los municipios de Ulldecona (Tarragona) y Vinaroz (Castellón) y detuvieron a dichas personas presuntamente relacionadas con la desaparición y asesinato de la chica, residente en este municipio castellonense.
El hallazgo del cuerpo de la joven se ha producido poco después de la detención del novio de la joven y otras personas más, informa EFE.
