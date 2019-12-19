Tres detenidos por la violación a una mujer en Barcelona

Tres hombres han sido detenidos por una agresión sexual cometida presuntamente por uno de ellos sobre una mujer anoche en la plaza de la República del distrito de Nou Barris.
Según informan los Mossos d'Esquadra, la víctima ha declarado este miércoles ante la policía catalana que uno de los tres detenidos, de origen marroquí, la agredió sexualmente anoche.
Los Mossos han abierto una investigación policial para esclarecer los hechos y para determinar el grado de implicación y de colaboración de los otros dos detenidos en la presunta agresión sexual.
La Guardia Urbana recibió esta madrugada un aviso en el que algunos testigos alertaban que una mujer estaba pidiendo auxilio y, tras personarse en el lugar de los hechos, detuvieron a estas tres personas.
