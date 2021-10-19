Estás leyendo: Tres hombres atracan una sucursal bancaria en Murcia y huyen tras maniatar a clientes y trabajadores

Público
Público

Tres hombres atracan una sucursal bancaria en Murcia y huyen tras maniatar a clientes y trabajadores

Ninguno de los rehenes ha tenido que ser atendido por los servicios de emergencias.

Agentes de Policía Nacional
Varios agentes de Policía Nacional en una imagen de archivo. Verónica Lacasa / Europa Press

murcia

Tres atracadores han irrumpido a mediodía de este martes en la sucursal de un banco ubicada en la Avenida Juan Carlos I, en Murcia. Tras maniatar a los presentes, se han dado a la fuga sin causar daños personales, según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional. 

Las cámaras de seguridad de la oficina captaron los hechos. Los agentes del Cuerpo están analizando el contenido de los vídeos, junto con las declaraciones de los testigos, con el objetivo de recabar información sobre los asaltantes para dar con su paradero lo antes posible. 

De acuerdo a estos testimonios, se se desconoce si los ladrones han logrado sustraer alguna cantidad de dinero. Pero, según informa ABC, los asaltantes llevaban dos armas de fuego. 

La Policía Científica está analizando el escenario con el fin de recabar alguna pista. Y, de momento, no se descarta la posibilidad de que hubiera, a la espera de los asaltantes, una cuarta persona con un vehículo. 

Ninguno de los rehenes, entre los que había clientes y empleados, ha tenido que ser atendido por los servicios sanitarios desplazados hasta el lugar. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público