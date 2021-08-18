Tres manifestantes mueren en Afganistán por disparos de los talibanes

madridActualizado:
Al menos tres personas murieron y otras 12 resultaron heridas después de que militantes del movimiento talibán abrieran fuego contra un grupo de manifestantes en la provincia de Nangarhar, según declararon a Reuters dos testigos y un antiguo responsable policial.
Los testigos comunicaron a Sputnik que las muertes se produjeron cuando los residentes locales intentaron instalar la bandera nacional de Afganistán en una plaza de la ciudad, a unos 150 kilómetros al este de Kabul.
Dos periodistas que llegaron al lugar para cubrir la marcha fueron agredidos por militantes de la insurgencia, según denunció la agencia Pajhwok. Precisamente uno de ellos pertenecía a ese medio. El otro reportero era del canal televisivo Ariana News.
El 15 de agosto, los talibanes tomaron Kabul, precipitando el derrumbe del Gobierno del presidente Ashraf Ghani que era apoyado por Estados Unidos y otros países de la OTAN. La caída de Ghani se produjo a dos semanas de la retirada completa de las tropas estadounidenses del país centroasiático tras casi dos décadas de intervención. Las fuerzas norteamericanas y sus aliados de la OTAN invadieron Afganistán en 2001 con el argumento de la lucha contra el terrorismo.
Habrá ampliación.
