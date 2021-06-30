Estás leyendo: Un tribunal de EEUU anula la condena por abusos sexuales contra Bill Cosby

Público
Público

Me Too Un tribunal de EEUU anula la condena por abusos sexuales contra Bill Cosby

El artista fue el primer famoso enjuiciado en la era del movimiento Me Too, que busca visibilizar el acoso y la desigualdad de la mujer.

Fotografía de archivo del 17 de junio de 2017 que muestra al artista estadounidense Bill Cosby mientras abandona el juzgado del condado de Montgomery.
Fotografía de archivo del 17 de junio de 2017 que muestra al artista estadounidense Bill Cosby mientras abandona el juzgado del condado de Montgomery. Tracie Van Auken / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La Corte Suprema del estado de Pensilvania (EEUU) anuló este miércoles la condena por abusos sexuales contra el cómico Bill Cosby, icono de la cultura popular estadounidense y que hasta ahora estaba encarcelado en una prisión estatal cerca de Filadelfia.

Cosby llevaba dos años privado de libertad y había dicho que tenía intención de cumplir por completo la condena de diez años de prisión que le impuso un juez en 2018 por haber agredido sexualmente a una mujer en 2004.

El artista fue el primer famoso enjuiciado en la era del movimiento Me Too, que busca visibilizar el acoso y la desigualdad de la mujer.

Más de 60 mujeres acusaron a Cosby de abusar sexualmente de ellas entre 1960 y 2000, aunque esos casos no prosperaron por haber prescrito y solo se han llevado a juicio las alegaciones de Constand.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público