madridActualizado:
La Corte Suprema del estado de Pensilvania (EEUU) anuló este miércoles la condena por abusos sexuales contra el cómico Bill Cosby, icono de la cultura popular estadounidense y que hasta ahora estaba encarcelado en una prisión estatal cerca de Filadelfia.
Cosby llevaba dos años privado de libertad y había dicho que tenía intención de cumplir por completo la condena de diez años de prisión que le impuso un juez en 2018 por haber agredido sexualmente a una mujer en 2004.
El artista fue el primer famoso enjuiciado en la era del movimiento Me Too, que busca visibilizar el acoso y la desigualdad de la mujer.
Más de 60 mujeres acusaron a Cosby de abusar sexualmente de ellas entre 1960 y 2000, aunque esos casos no prosperaron por haber prescrito y solo se han llevado a juicio las alegaciones de Constand.
((Habrá ampliación))
