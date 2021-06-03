palma
Las regiones no pueden imponer un toque de queda sin estar suficientemente justificado con las leyes sanitarias vigentes y una vez finalizado el estado de alarma. Así lo ha dictado este jueves el Tribunal Supremo, en una sentencia que fija jurisprudencia, al anular el toque de queda y la limitación de las reuniones sociales en Illes Balears.
El Alto Tribunal considera que esas medidas restrictivas no son proporcionales teniendo en cuenta la situación epidemiológica en el territorio balear, lo que se hace extensible a otras comunidades autónomas que sean estrictas en sus limitaciones sin motivos de peso.
En el caso balear, el Supremo considera que no procede autorizar el toque de queda y la limitación de las reuniones sociales a un máximo de seis personas basándose únicamente en principios de prudencia, entendiendo que no quedan suficientemente justificadas las restricciones acordadas por el Consell de Govern.
El Tribunal resuelve así el recurso de casación planteado por la Fiscalía contra el auto del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Balears (TSJIB), que autorizó por segunda vez el toque de queda en la Comunidad y las limitaciones a las reuniones sociales aprobadas por el Govern.
El auto del TSJIB había contado con el voto particular de dos magistradas, que consideraron injustificados el toque de queda y las limitaciones a encuentros sociales en espacios privados.
El Tribunal ya había autorizado el 7 de mayo restricciones similares, pero no pudieron recurrirse ante el Supremo porque todavía no había entrado en vigor el decreto estatal que habilitaba esta posibilidad.
Balears tenía previsto levantar desde la próxima noche entre el sábado y el domingo el toque de queda.
