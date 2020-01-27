Estás leyendo: Trump propone calificar la pasta como un vegetal en los comedores escolares

Comedores escolares

Pese a los problemas de obesidad en Estados Unidos, el presidente continúa rompiendo con los estándares nutricionales que impulsó la exprimera dama Michelle Obama.

Imagen de un plato de pasta. PIXABAY
madrid

público

Las nuevas reglas propuestas por la administración de Donald Trump permitirán que la pasta pueda considerarse un vegetal en los menús de los comedores escolares.

Las pastas hechas con patatas, soja u otras harinas a base de vegetales con almidón podrán ser clasificados como tal, informa el diario The Independent.

La agencia ha recalcado que el propósito de estas normas es simplificar las políticas existentes de almuerzos escolares en virtud de la Ley de Niños Saludables y Sin Hambre de 2010. Además, las autoridades creen que al expandir los tipos de alimentos calificados como vegetales se reduce el desperdicio de comida que los estudiantes no quieren comer.

Sin embargo, la inclusión de alimentos altos en calorías, grasas saturadas o sodio en lugar de comidas escolares equilibradas dejan la puerta abierta a este tipo de industrias para ampliar su presencia en los menús escolares.

Más de un tercio de los adultos y aproximadamente el 18% de las personas entre 2 y 19 años son obesos

Pese a los problemas de obesidad en el país, el presidente estadounidense continúa rompiendo con los estándares nutricionales que impulsó la ex primera dama Michelle Obama.

Más de un tercio de los adultos y aproximadamente el 18% de las personas entre dos y 19 años son obesos, según los últimos datos de los Centros de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades. La urgencia de atajar esta epidemia hace que la nueva flexibilidad en los menús de los comedores conlleve un retroceso en esta lucha.

Estas directrices, presentadas hace una semana, ponen de relieve que para Trump la alimentación es más una cuestión política, que una cuestión de salud. 

