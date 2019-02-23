Público
El que fuera CEO de la empresa ha anunciado que prefiere dedicarse a otros proyectos. 

FILE PHOTO: Twitter co-founder Evan Williams speaks on stage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2012 at the San Francisco Design Center Concourse in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

El cofundador de Twitter, Evan Williams, durante una charla en TechCrunch Disrupt SF REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Evan Williams, cofundador de Twitter, ha comunicado este viernes su intención de dejar la junta directiva de la compañía a finales de mes, según el comunicado remitido a la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores de Estados Unidos.

"Han sido 13 años increíbles, y estoy orgulloso de lo que Twitter ha logrado durante mi tiempo en la empresa. Seguiré apoyando al equipo mientras enfoco mi tiempo en otros proyectos", ha señalado el que fuera CEO de la compañía entre 2008 y 2010.

Además, en un mensaje en Twitter ha asegurado haber tenido "mucha suerte" de haber trabajado en esta compañía y ha trasladado su agradecimiento a Jack Dorsey y Biz Stone, los otros cofundadores de la red social.

"Ha sido abrumadoramente interesante, educativa y, a veces, desafiante", ha señalado Williams, que ha hecho extensivo su agradecimiento a los miembros "nuevos y viejos" de la junta directiva, "algunas de las personas más reflexivas" que ha conocido.

Por su parte, tanto desde Twitter como desde la junta directiva han agradecido su trabajo durante todos estos años en la compañía.

