Evan Williams, cofundador de Twitter, ha comunicado este viernes su intención de dejar la junta directiva de la compañía a finales de mes, según el comunicado remitido a la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores de Estados Unidos.
"Han sido 13 años increíbles, y estoy orgulloso de lo que Twitter ha logrado durante mi tiempo en la empresa. Seguiré apoyando al equipo mientras enfoco mi tiempo en otros proyectos", ha señalado el que fuera CEO de la compañía entre 2008 y 2010.
Además, en un mensaje en Twitter ha asegurado haber tenido "mucha suerte" de haber trabajado en esta compañía y ha trasladado su agradecimiento a Jack Dorsey y Biz Stone, los otros cofundadores de la red social.
I'm very lucky to have served on the @Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board). It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational—and, at times, challenging.— Ev Williams (@ev) 22 de febrero de 2019
"Ha sido abrumadoramente interesante, educativa y, a veces, desafiante", ha señalado Williams, que ha hecho extensivo su agradecimiento a los miembros "nuevos y viejos" de la junta directiva, "algunas de las personas más reflexivas" que ha conocido.
Por su parte, tanto desde Twitter como desde la junta directiva han agradecido su trabajo durante todos estos años en la compañía.
