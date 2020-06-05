madrid
Renfe despidió ayer jueves a un vigilante de seguridad después de que se publicara en redes sociales un vídeo en el que se puede ver al trabajador despedido en una actitud violenta golpeando con la porra parte del mobiliario de la sala de la estación donde dejan sus cosas los trabajadores antes de entrar a trabajar.
Además de los golpes, el vigilante, claramente alterado y bebiendo lo que parece un café de máquina, profiere una serie de gritos: "¡Sangre!", "¡Espartaco!" "¡Vamos, jefe de equipo, estoy a tope!". En ese momento, alguien fuera de cámara le dice: "Pues a ver si ves algún morito", y entonces el vigilante despedido grita "!Por España!".
En medio de esos gritos el vigilante golpea con la porra la mesa y la pared de la sala. De hecho, con su golpe provoca un boquete en la pared y es entonces cuando uno de sus compañeros le avisa: "Cuidado, que la pared es de papel", dice. Pero el vigilante sigue golpeando el mobiliario al grito de "¡Estoy a tope!.
El vídeo se ha viralizado y Renfe ha tenido que tomar cartas en el asunto después de que un tuitero le haya preguntado cómo puede tener empleados así velando por la seguridad. La compañía ha respondido en Twitter que ha despedido al vigilante y ha "degradado" al jefe de equipo, el superior del despedido".
Oye @Renfe podrías explicar estos descerwbradosn”cuidando” de la seguridad? https://t.co/L0ERhCI7FO— elperritopiloto 🇪🇸🇮🇨🇪🇺🌹❤️ (@elperritopiloto) June 3, 2020
