Vista del tránsito en el aeropuerto de Son San Joan de Mallorca en Palma de Mallorca.
Vista del tránsito en el aeropuerto de Son San Joan de Mallorca en Palma de Mallorca. Cati Cladera / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

La Unión Europea (UE) acordó este miércoles abrir las fronteras a los viajeros de terceros países cuya población está ampliamente vacunada o con una buena situación epidemiológica frente a la covid-19, lo que incluye a Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, entre otros. La decisión la anunció la Comisión Europea, después de que lo aprobasen los países de la UE en una reunión.

