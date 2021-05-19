MADRIDActualizado:
La Unión Europea (UE) acordó este miércoles abrir las fronteras a los viajeros de terceros países cuya población está ampliamente vacunada o con una buena situación epidemiológica frente a la covid-19, lo que incluye a Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, entre otros. La decisión la anunció la Comisión Europea, después de que lo aprobasen los países de la UE en una reunión.
(Habrá ampliación)
