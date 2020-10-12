Estás leyendo: Exhiben símbolos fascistas en los actos por la Fiesta Nacional en Barcelona

Ultraderecha Exhiben símbolos fascistas en los actos por la Fiesta Nacional en Barcelona

Una formación ultra ha convocado un acto en el monumento a Colón, donde se han visto banderas preconstitucionales y han quemado esteladas y las fotos de los expresidentes catalanes Companys, Torra y Puigdemont.

Grupos de extrema derecha se han unido a una ofrenda floral convocada por Vox junto al monumento a Cristóbal Colón, en Barcelona, con motivo del Día de la Hispanidad, hoy lunes en la Plaza Colón. EFE/Toni Albir
Grupos de extrema derecha se han unido a una ofrenda floral convocada por Vox junto al monumento a Cristóbal Colón, en Barcelona, con motivo del Día de la Hispanidad. EFE/Toni Albir

Centenares de personas se han reunido este lunes en las inmediaciones del monumento a Colón en Barcelona para participar en un acto convocado por el ultraderechista Frente Nacional Identitario Partido Nacional Socialista Obrero Español (FNI PNSOE) en el que se ha realizado apología del franquismo.

En ese acto, alguno de los concentrados portaba banderas con signos fascistas y de Falangue Española, y varios de ellos, brazo en alto, han cantado el Cara el sol y han quemado banderas esteladas independentistas y las fotos de los expresidentes catalanes Companys, Torra y Puigdemont. También han lanzado bengalas y coreado consignas como "no nos engañan, Catalunya es España" y el saludo nazi Sieg Heil.

Vox había celebrado previamente en el mismo lugar un acto político con motivo de la Fiesta Nacional. Estaban presentes el diputado en el Congreso de Vox y candidato a las elecciones catalanas previstas para febrero, Ignacio Garriga, y el eurodiputado Jorge Buxadé, quien ha celebrado que "catalanes valientes" hayan salido a la calle en un acto de "rebeldía cívica ante la mafia separatista".

En una festividad diferente de otras ocasiones por la situación de la pandemia, Vox ha organizado una ofrenda floral. Al acto de Vox han asistido decenas de personas con banderas españolas, que han entonado gritos de "yo soy español" y han sostenido un cartel que versaba: "Catalanidad es hispanidad".

Fuentes del partido de ultraderecha han precisado que ningún dirigente de la formación se encontraba en la zona cuando se han quemado banderas y fotos y han desvinculado al partido de esos hechos.

