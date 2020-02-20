MADRIDActualizado:
La ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, indicó este jueves que "en esta legislatura" llevará a cabo "una profunda reforma del sistema estatal de becas y ayudas al estudio, de manera consensuada con la comunidad educativa". Así, los estudiantes podrán beneficiarse de esas ayudas con un simple aprobado, pues podrán recibir becas a partir de un 5 de nota.
Así lo dijo durante su comparecencia en la Comisión de Educación y Formación Profesional en el Congreso de los Diputados, en la que concretó que esa reforma de las becas se basará en una estrategia "para la próxima década", con la revisión de la estructura de los umbrales y de los requisitos académicos.
Para ello, dijo, "se reducirá la nota de acceso a las becas de estudios no universitarios del 5,5 al 5. Asimismo, se reducirá gradualmente a 5 la nota de acceso a las cuantías fijas de becas universitarias". También se revisarán los umbrales de renta junto con la Agencia Tributaria "para ganar en progresividad".
Se reducirá de manera sustancial, o se eliminará, la cuantía variable
Además, "de forma gradual y sostenible se reducirá de manera sustancial, o se eliminará, la cuantía variable, elevando las cuantías fijas en la medida que lo permitan las disponibilidades presupuestarias".
Celaá también deja abierta la posibilidad de compatibilizar becas y ayudas con el trabajo y a revisar los criterios de reintegro de becas, de forma que no perjudique a las familias.
En la reforma del sistema de becas también se buscará "anticipar todavía más los plazos de concesión y pago" y la coordinación con las CCAA y las Universidades.
