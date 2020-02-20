madridActualizado:
La ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, ha anunciado este jueves que los futuros profesores tendrán un año de práctica tutelada antes de incorporarse a su profesión.
Lo ha dicho en su primera comparecencia en esta legislatura en la Comisión de Educación del Congreso, donde ha explicado que el año de práctica tutelada "permitirá incorporarse a los nuevos docentes a su tarea con las garantías de una adecuada supervisión".
Además, ha señalado su propósito de crear un Instituto de Desarrollo Curricular que, en cooperación con las comunidades autónomas, actualice de forma permanente las materias incluidas en el currículo educativo.
También ha destacado que presentará un proyecto de ley de Formación Profesional (FP) que articule tanto la relativa al sistema educativo como la encaminada al empleo.
