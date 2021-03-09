La vandalización de los murales feministas salpica el mapa en este 8M

madridActualizado:
El mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal amaneció vandalizado este 8M. Los rostros de Frida Khalo, Gata Cattana, Nina Simone, Liudmila Pavlichenko y Federica Montseny escaparon a la censura de PP y Vox, pero ayer acabaron cubiertos de pintura negra, en un intento de tachar sus historias de lucha. A sus pies, aparecieron pancartas en las que podían leerse: "Terrorista", "abortista" o "comunista". Estas palabras no consiguieron emborronar el mensaje del mural, que fue encontró cura en la indignación vecinal.
A mediodía se produjo una concentración en la que se colocó sobre el muro un cartel con las caras de las 15 mujeres que aparecían en el diseño original y, poco después, el Ayuntamiento condenaba los hechos y se comprometía a restituir el mural.
Sin embargo, ese no ha sido el único lugar de la comunidad en el que han tratado de emborronar el feminismo con ataques a sus murales. La réplica de Getafe, que fue creada el domingo pasado, también despertaba vandalizado, con impactos de globos de pintura verde y amarilla. Algo similar ocurró el fin de semana con el mural de Alcalá de Henares. Consulta aquí el mapa de todos los murales vandalizados:
La violencia simbólica se extiende
Madrid no ha sido el único lugar donde se han registrado incidentes. En Sevilla, la Diputación colgó hace unos días una pancarta grande en la valla que rodea a su edificio para celebrar el 8M. Este lunes apareció rajada.
Hace cinco días sucedía algo similar con el mural feminista de la localidad valenciana de Gandía, donde alguien usó un aerosol de color rojo para manchar las caras de Simone de Beavoir, Maria Zambrano y Violeta Parra con esvásticas y la leyenda: "Feminazis".
Las mismas pintadas se han repetido en la vandalización del mural feminista de Huelva, donde los rostros de las protagonistas han sido borrados.
