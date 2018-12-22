Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sorteo de Navidad 2018 Las ventas de la Lotería de Navidad crecen un 2,15% y alcanzan los 2.819 millones de euros

El gasto por habitante ha sido de 60,53 euros y los sorianos son los que más boletos han comprado por habitante, con un gasto de 220,11 euros, frente a los 13,18 euros en Melilla.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Puestos de venta de boletos de la lotería de Navidad en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid. / EFE - J.J. GUILLÉN

Puestos de venta de boletos de la lotería de Navidad en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid. / EFE - J.J. GUILLÉN

Las ventas del sorteo extraordinario de Navidad que se celebra este sábado han aumentado un 2,15% respecto a 2017 y han alcanzado un total de 2.819 millones de euros, lo que supone el quinto año consecutivo de crecimiento, según informa Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (LAE).

El año pasado aumentaron las ventas un 3,26%, mientras que en 2016 lo hicieron el 3,49%, una tendencia que también se produjo en 2015, con una subida del 4,49%, y en 2014, que fue del 4,46%.

El gasto por habitante ha sido de 60,53 euros y los sorianos son los que más boletos han comprado por habitante, con un gasto de 220,11 euros, frente a los 13,18 euros en Melilla.

El gasto por habitante ha sido de 60,53 euros

Por comunidades, Madrid continúa a la cabeza de las ventas con 481.262.260, con un incremento de 1,63% respecto a 2017, seguido de Andalucía con 393.139.960, el 3,50% más, y Cataluña 363.622.840, que ha bajado las ventas un 0,18%.
Por regiones, las que menos han gastado han sido Melilla, con 1.135.320, (-1,32 respecto a 2017) y Ceuta, con 1.318.940 (11,21%).


¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad