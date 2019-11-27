La Policía Nacional ha detenido este miércoles al marido de la mujer de 36 años que falleció en junio del pasado año en un jacuzzi de una nave industrial del Polígono Industrial de Ciutadella (Menorca) como presunto autor de su muerte.
Los hechos ocurrieron en junio de 2018 cuando el ahora arrestado, de 40 años de edad, alertó de que había localizado sin vida a su mujer. En un primer momento la investigación se centró en la hipótesis de un accidente al quedarse la mujer dormida en el jacuzzi, tal y como explicó su marido a los servicios de emergencia en el lugar de los hechos.
Sin embargo, con el tiempo se determinó que la muerte no fue accidental y que el marido estaba involucrado en el fallecimiento de su pareja. El presunto autor, tenía antecedentes por malos tratos hacia su mujer, ocurridos cuando residían en Barcelona y posteriormente en Menorca, de los cuales uno de ellos la víctima tuvo que ser intervenida quirúrgicamente por las lesiones sufridas.
Cabe destacar que Venezuela solicitó la extradición del presunto autor por un delito de homicidio contra su pareja anterior. No obstante, como el detenido era español, la extradición fue denegada.
En la mañana de este miércoles se ha procedido a su nueva imputación por la muerte de su mujer el año pasado y, una vez que acabe la instrucción policial del caso, será puesto a disposición judicial en los juzgados de Menorca.
