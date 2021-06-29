Estás leyendo: Fallece la mujer apuñalada por su pareja en su casa de Doñinos

violencia de género Fallece la mujer apuñalada por su pareja en su casa de Doñinos

Tras una semana ingresada en el Hospital Clínico de Salamanca, la mujer ha fallecido.

Marta Fernández / Europa Press

La mujer de 34 años que fue apuñalada hace una semana, supuestamente por su pareja de 69 años, quien más tarde se suicidó en la vivienda familiar del municipio salmantino de Doñinos, ha fallecido a primeras horas de la tarde de este martes en el Hospital Clínico de Salamanca.

Según han informado fuentes sanitarias, la mujer no ha podido recuperarse a pesar de las diversas intervenciones quirúrgicas que le han tenido que practicar a lo largo de esta semana. El suceso se produjo en torno a las 3:20 horas del pasado día 22 en el domicilio familiar, en la Avenida Juan Carlos I de Doñinos, a ocho kilómetros de la capital salmantina.

La expareja de la fallecida tenía antecedentes por violencia de género

Según las primeras investigaciones, un hombre de 69 años asestó un elevado número de puñaladas a la mujer con un arma blanca y, con posterioridad, se ahorcó en la misma vivienda. El supuesto autor tenía antecedentes por violencia de género con su anterior pareja, con la que había estado casado.

La pareja llevaba conviviendo desde hace seis años en Doñinos y tenía en común un niña pequeña, además de otra niña de 11 años fruto de una relación anterior de la mujer. Los familiares de la víctima, que también viven en el municipio de Doñinos, se han hecho cargo por el momento de las dos menores.

