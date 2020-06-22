madrid
Las llamadas pertinentes recibidas por el 016 y el servicio de atención psicológica durante el estado de alarma, se elevaron hasta las 29.700, lo que supone un incremento del 57,9 % con respecto al mismo periodo de 2019, 10.808 peticiones más.
Este número que atiende las peticiones de ayuda de las víctimas de violencia de género se ha visto acrecentado, entre el 14 de marzo y el 20 de junio de 2020, un 41,6 % más que las 18.682 registradas en los mismos días de 2019. El incremento de las consultas telemáticas al 016, a través de correo electrónico, ha sido muy significativo.
Por su parte el Ministerio de Igualdad, que dirige Irene Montero, ha informado este lunes de que han subido un 457,9 % en esos casi 100 días, desde las 129 de 2019 a las 703 del mismo periodo de 2020.
Consultas en línea
Este servicio ya ha dejado de estar activo, tras el final de la vigencia del estado de alarma
Además, el servicio de asistencia psicológica y de apoyo emocional a víctimas por mensajería instantánea (Whatsapp), creado por la Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género para atender a las mujeres durante el estado de alarma, ha recibido entre el 21 de marzo y el 20 de junio 2.580 consultas.
Violencia machista
En ese periodo, la policía ha detenido a 8.790 agresores y ha tramitado 8.412 denuncias por violencia machista. En ese tiempo, los agentes han realizado más de 245.000 contactos con víctimas y más de 70.000 controles.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.
