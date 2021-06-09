Estás leyendo: En estado crítico una mujer acuchillada presuntamente por su pareja en Tarragona

Violencia machista En estado crítico una mujer acuchillada presuntamente por su pareja en Tarragona

Cuando llegaron los agentes al lugar de los hechos encontraron en el rellano del edificio a una mujer herida en el abdomen con un cuchillo, que les explicó que "había sido su pareja de hecho".

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. M. Igualdad / Europa Press

Una mujer se encuentra en estado crítico en el Hospital de Verge de Cinta de Tortosa (Tarragona), después de que su pareja presuntamente la acuchillara en Amposta (Tarragona).

Los agentes recibieron el aviso en torno a las 20 horas, y se desplazaron hasta el lugar de los hechos varias dotaciones de los Mossos d'Esquadra, de la Policía Local y del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM).

Al llegar, encontraron en el rellano del edificio a una mujer herida en el abdomen con un cuchillo, que les explicó que "había sido su pareja de hecho", y la trasladaron hasta el hospital, donde ha sido operada de urgencia.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra "picaron el timbre del piso y encontraron a un hombre que al ver a los agentes levantó las manos llenas de sangre", y encontraron el presunto cuchillo utilizado en la azotea del edificio del lado, según fuentes policiales consultadas por Europa Press.

El hombre quedó detenido y la mujer actualmente se encuentra en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del hospital; no constan antecedentes policiales entre la pareja.

