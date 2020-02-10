madrid
La Delegación de Gobierno para la Violencia Machista ha incorporado a la estadística de 2020 la muerte de dos mujeres este fin de semana en Lugo y Granada. En ambos casos no existían denuncias previas, al igual que en el de las otras ocho mujeres que han sido asesinadas por sus parejas y exparejas en lo que va de año.
Los dos últimos casos han sido una mujer de 49 años en Lugo, asesinada presuntamente por su pareja sentimental el sábado. La víctima tenía una hija menor de edad. La otra muerte fue la de una mujer de 38 años en Granada, también asesinada supuestamente por su pareja y también con una hija menor de edad.
Además de las 10 mujeres muertas, tres de ellas de nacionalidad extranjeras, cinco menores han quedado huérfanos, según recoge la estadística oficial. Para acabar con esta lacra, la Delegada del Gobierno contra la Violencia machista Victoria Rosell, ha anunciado que el Gobierno pondrá en marcha medidas urgentes para que las mujeres puedan denunciar con seguridad casos de malos tratos.
