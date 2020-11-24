madrid
Una mujer se encuentra en estado grave tras ser acuchillada en San Sebastián presuntamente por su pareja, un hombre de 52 años que ha sido detenido, ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.
El suceso se ha producido sobre las cinco de esta madrugada y la víctima, que ha recibido al menos dos cuchilladas, ha sido trasladada a un centro sanitario.
El Departamento de Seguridad explica que "no consta expediente policial previo sobre delitos de violencia genero o violencia doméstica" en este caso, en el que han intervenido de forma conjunta la Ertzaintza y la Guardia Municipal.
016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.
