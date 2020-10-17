Vitoria
Una mujer ha resultado herida de gravedad tras ser apuñalada por un varón en la calle en Vitoria en presencia de su hija menor.
El Departamento vasco de Seguridad ha informado de que la víctima, de 40 años, y su hija han sido trasladadas al hospital de Txagorritxu de la capital alavesa, pero la menor no ha sufrido heridas.
La agresión se ha producido en el barrio vitoriano de Salburua, a las afueras de la ciudad, y por el momento aunque la mujer y el varón se conocían, se desconoce si existía una relación sentimental entre ambos.
El presunto agresor, con antecedentes penales, aún no ha sido detenido, según han señalado fuentes del Departamento.
