Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a puñaladas a su madre en Castelló y después se suicida

Público
Público

Violencia machista Un hombre mata a puñaladas a su madre en Castelló y después se suicida

El suceso ha tenido lugar en un domicilio particular de la avenida Monterde de este municipio de la comarca de la Plana Baja.

La Guardia Civil lleva a cabo este viernes un registro en la vivienda y una finca en Candelaria (Tenerife) de Tomás Antonio G.C.
Imagen de archivo de un registro de la Guardia Civil.  Miguel Barreto / EFE

castellón

Actualizado:

Un hombre ha acabado este mediodía con la vida de su madre, de edad avanzada, a la que ha asestado varias puñaladas, y después se ha quitado la vida en el municipio castellonense de Onda.

Según han informado fuentes municipales a EFE, el suceso ha tenido lugar en un domicilio particular de la avenida Monterde de este municipio de la comarca de la Plana Baja.

La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de este suceso y por el momento se desconocen más detalles del crimen. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público