murcia
Una mujer de 37 años ha sido hospitalizada esta madrugada en Murcia tras recibir de su marido tres puñaladas en presencia de sus tres hijos, de 2, 9 y 11 años, en su domicilio conyugal en Archena, informan el 112 y fuentes cercanas al caso.
La agresión machista se ha producido sobre las 00:15 horas, cuando el hombre, que aún no ha sido detenido, la ha apuñalado en el tórax, el muslo derecho y un antebrazo, en este último de forma superficial, según las fuentes.
Aunque las heridas son profundas, tienen un pronóstico favorable y se espera que se recupere de ellas en el Hospital Morales Meseguer, al que ha sido trasladada en ambulancia.
