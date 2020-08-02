Estás leyendo: Hospitalizada en Murcia una mujer tras ser apuñalada por su marido en Archena

Violencia machista Hospitalizada en Murcia una mujer tras ser apuñalada por su marido en Archena

El hombre, que aún no ha sido detenido, la ha apuñalado en el tórax, el muslo derecho y un antebrazo en presencia de sus tres hijos de 2, 9 y 11 años.

Una mujer de 37 años ha sido hospitalizada esta madrugada en Murcia tras recibir de su marido tres puñaladas en presencia de sus tres hijos, de 2, 9 y 11 años, en su domicilio conyugal en Archena, informan el 112 y fuentes cercanas al caso.

La agresión machista se ha producido sobre las 00:15 horas, cuando el hombre, que aún no ha sido detenido, la ha apuñalado en el tórax, el muslo derecho y un antebrazo, en este último de forma superficial, según las fuentes.

Aunque las heridas son profundas, tienen un pronóstico favorable y se espera que se recupere de ellas en el Hospital Morales Meseguer, al que ha sido trasladada en ambulancia.

