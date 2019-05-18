El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Ibiza en funciones de guardia, Santiago Pinsach, ha decretado la libertad provisional para el hombre de 46 años, de origen húngaro, arrestado por detención ilegal y malos tratos a la mujer fallecida en el incendio del pasado lunes en un edificio okupado de es Viver (Ibiza).
El juez le ha retirado el pasaporte y le ha impuesto comparecencias periódicas, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJB). El detenido había pasado este sábado a disposición judicial tras ser arrestado el jueves por la Policía Nacional.
En el transcurso de la investigación para aclarar las causas del incendio, los agentes averiguaron que había posibles malos tratos y detención ilegal por parte del detenido a su pareja, una mujer italiana y única víctima mortal del incendio del pasado lunes.
Durante la investigación, la policía judicial detectó que, según algunos testigos, en el edificio vivía una pareja en la que se daban episodios de malos tratos, que incluían el hecho de que el hombre solía dejar encerrada en la vivienda a la mujer, cuando salía de la casa, mediante la colocación de candados.
En la inspección ocular, la Policía Científica encontró candados en la zona donde se halló el cadáver. Además, se comprobó que la víctima había sufrido malos tratos por parte del detenido, que motivaron una orden de protección que estuvo en vigor dos años. Los agentes también constataron dos detenciones previas por estos hechos.
La pareja convivía desde hace más de tres años y residían en el edificio okupado e incendiado el pasado lunes. La investigación para aclarar las causas del incendio continúa abierta.
