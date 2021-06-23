Estás leyendo: Un minuto de silencio por cada acto de violencia de género e intrafamiliar

Público
Público

Violencia machista Un minuto de silencio por cada acto de violencia de género e intrafamiliar

La Junta de Portavoces de la Asamblea de Madrid acordó este miércoles realizar un acto de respeto por cada acto de violencia machista y también de violencia intrafamiliar.

Pancarta en la concentración silenciosa contra la violencia machista, a 14 de junio de 2021, en la Plaza de Cibeles, Madrid, (España)
Pancarta en la concentración silenciosa contra la violencia machista, a 14 de junio de 2021, en la Plaza de Cibeles, Madrid, (España). Óscar Cañas / EuropaPress

MADRID

La Asamblea de Madrid realizará un minuto de silencio por cada acto de violencia de género e intrafamiliar, decisión criticada por el PSOE, Más Madrid y Unidas Podemos.

La portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Carolina Alonso, acusó al PP de ser "equidistante" y dijo que Vox votó en contra de plantear minutos de silencio por violencia de género, por lo que no fue posible el acuerdo. Esta decisión también fue criticada por la portavoz de Más Madrid, Mónica García.

"El término violencia intrafamiliar desvirtúa lo que es  la violencia machista" Asegura Hana Jalloul. 

La portavoz socialista, Hana Jalloul, calificó de "lamentable que el PP se pliegue a Vox y que acepte la celebración de un minuto de silencio en el Pleno por lo que la ultraderecha llama violencia intrafamiliar, y que no es sino una negación de la violencia de género". "La propuesta de Vox es un retroceso en los derechos de las mujeres. No comprendemos porque el PP quiere apoyar nuestra propuesta y apoyar la de Vox sólo para que estén contentos", ha declarado la portavoz socialista Hana Jalloul tras la junta de portavoces en la asamblea de Madrid.

Por su parte, el portavoz del PP, Alfonso Serrano, aclaró que se realizarán minutos de silencio cuando se produzca un caso de violencia de género y también cuando se produzca violencia intrafamiliar, es decir, cuando algún miembro de la familia sufra violencia a manos de otro familiar.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público