madrid
El movimiento feminista ha convocado para este viernes a las 22.00 horas concentraciones en todos los ayuntamientos españoles en señal de repulsa a los crímenes machistas.
La convocatoria se está moviendo por las redes sociales a raíz de que se conociera el hallazgo del cuerpo de la pequeña Olivia, que estaba desaparecida junto a su hermana y su padre, investigado por un delito de secuestro, y tras una jornada en la que se ha confirmado también el asesinato a manos de su expareja de la joven Rocío Caíz, de 17 años.
En concreto, la concentración está siendo promovida bajo los lemas #SiTocanAUnaNosTocanATodas, #LoVamosATirar y #NiUnaMenos. El número de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género en España asciende a 1.096 desde 2003, cuando se empezaron a recopilar datos, y ya son 18 en lo que va de año. Los menores huérfanos por violencia de género en España ascienden a 7 en 2021.
