MadridActualizado:
La juez de guardia en Lorca ha ordenado este martes el ingreso en prisión provisional de dos de los tres detenidos como presuntos autores de un delito continuado de agresión sexual a una menor de edad en una playa de Águilas, informan fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Región de Murcia.
Un tercer detenido ha quedado en libertad después de que la víctima y un testigo descartaran su participación en la violación el pasado fin de semana. En el procedimiento hay un tercer investigado, aún no identificado, por omisión del deber de evitar el delito o promover su persecución.
La víctima, de nacionalidad española, es una joven de 17 años que denunció el domingo los hechos ocurridos el sábado y los encarcelados son mayores de edad.
