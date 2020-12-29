madridActualizado:
La dirección nacional del PSOE ha expulsado al secretario general de la agrupación del PSPV en Chiva (València) y concejal del Ayuntamiento, Norberto Máñez, que fue detenido por violencia machista y condenado a cinco días de localización permanente por un delito leve de vejaciones injustas a su mujer.
Tras la resolución del expediente por parte de Ferraz, su salida del partido es firme, aunque puede mantener el acta de concejal en el grupo de no adscritos. "Ya no representa al Partido Socialista", ha recalcado la secretaria general del PSPV en la provincia de València, Mercedes Caballero.
Este edil era el único que tenían los socialistas en Chiva, donde gobierna Compromís con Más Chiva. Después de su detención por un presunto delito de violencia de género, un juzgado le impuso una orden de alejamiento de su mujer durante dos meses al constatar que se dirigió a ella el 26 de noviembre en términos vejatorios después de ir a pedirle el teléfono móvil.
Al tener conocimiento, la secretaria provincial instó personalmente a este concejal a que dejara el partido y después pidió a Ferraz su expulsión directa. Entonces se abrió un plazo de tres días para que presentara alegaciones que concluyó sin ningún pronunciamiento por su parte.
La dirección federal del Partido Socialista nombró a un instructor con el que "en ningún momento se puso en contacto" y pidió a la Policía todos los expedientes pertinentes. Este proceso "garantista" ha finalizado tras casi un mes y ha sido comunicado al alcalde de Chiva, Emilio Morales (Compromís).
A partir de ahora, el PSPV de Valencia pedirá a Ferraz la constitución de una gestora en Chiva formada como habitualmente por tres representantes (estructura comarcal, provincial y nacional) y se convocará una asamblea para que los militantes decidan, con la previsión de que salga adelante en tres meses. "Cuando hablamos de violencia machista hay que ser contundente", ha defendido la secretaria provincial.
