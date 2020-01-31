Vitoria
Un joven de 20 años ha sido detenido en Vitoria acusado de violar la pasada madrugada en un portal a una mujer a la que había conocido en un local hostelero de la capital alavesa.
El Departamento de Seguridad ha informado en una nota que al parecer el ahora arrestado se ofreció a acompañar a la víctima a su casa. Al llegar al portal de su domicilio y ante la negativa de esta a mantener relaciones sexuales, la agredió sexualmente.
El arresto se ha producido pocas horas después de que se cometiera la violación, tras la investigación puesta en marcha por la Ertzaintza.
La Policía autonómica continúa con la investigación y el detenido, que cuenta con antecedentes policiales, ha sido trasladado a dependencias policiales para realizar las correspondientes diligencias. Una vez finalizadas será puesto a disposición judicial.
El alcalde de Vitoria, Gorka Urtaran, ha condenado la violación, ha mostrado su apoyo solidario a la mujer y ha confiado en que "todo el peso de la ley" caiga sobre su presunto agresor.
