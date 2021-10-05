Estás leyendo: Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | El volcán ha emitido unas 250.000 toneladas de dióxido de azufre

Público
Público

Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | El volcán ha emitido unas 250.000 toneladas de dióxido de azufre

Los científicos vigilan las coladas de lava mientras se registran 115 terremotos en el último día en el sur de la isla.

Imagen tomada desde Los Llanos de Aridane del volcán de La Palma.
Imagen tomada desde Los Llanos de Aridane del volcán de La Palma. Carlos de Saá / EFE

madrid

El volcán de La Palma tiene una explosividad de magnitud 2 en una escala que va del 0 al 8, según se recoge en el último informe científico del Plan de Emergencias Volcánicas de La Palma. Los científicos vigilan las coladas de lava mientras se registran 115 terremotos en el último día en el sur de la isla.

El volcán ha emitido unas 250.000 toneladas de dióxido de azufre. Aquí puedes seguir en directo las imágenes de la evolución de la erupción, cedidas por Radio Televisión de Canarias:

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público