Voll-Damm reivindica la gastronomía y quienes trabajan en ella en su nueva campaña

BARCELONAActualizado:
El actor Luis Tosar reivindica la gastronomía y quienes trabajan en ella en la nueva campaña de la cerveza Voll-Damm, el cortometraje El arrepentido, que se acaba de estrenar y que ha dirigido Alberto Rodríguez.
Es una reivindicación de los alimentos de proximidad, de las materias primas tratadas con el tiempo y las condiciones óptimas, para que los ingredientes sean fieles a la gastronomía tradicional, informa Damm en un comunicado.
Tosar recorre varios parajes rurales en que se refleja el arduo trabajo de avicultores, elaboradores de aceite, salineros y recolectores de patatas y cebollas, antes de ir al restaurante, donde encontrará el resultado de esa labor en una tortilla de patatas.
La tercera entrega de la saga Doble o Nada vuelve a estar ideada por el creativo Oriol Villar y mantiene el espíritu de las entregas que dirigieron Daniel Monzón (2016) y Dani de la Torre (2018), con el mensaje "No todas las cervezas son iguales" aunque incorpora escenarios exteriores.
El reparto se completa con los actores Luis Zahera (Premio Goya al Mejor Actor de Reparto y Premio Feroz por el El Reino) y Artur Busquets.
