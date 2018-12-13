Desde el correo y el teléfono movil del líder de la formación, Santiago Abascal, hasta datos personales de más de 30.000 peresonas. El grupo La Nueve, que se autoincluyen en el movimiento Anonymous, ha logrado acceder a parte de las tripas del sitio web del partido de ultraderecha Vox España.
Tal y como demuestran a través de su perfil en Twitter mediante pantallazos convenientemente anonimizados, las miembros del grupo han logrado acceder a datos de usuarios que incluyen nombres, apellidos, direcciones de correo electrónico y números de teléfono.
El RGPD-GDPR no será aplicado a esta pandilla. Dirán que sus datos estaban protegidos y cifrados (FALSO, passwords en plano o en MD5). Las tablas sensibles y los cerca de 30.000 registros están en la red y en la prensa. Lo que pase a continuación, nos resbala pic.twitter.com/ZbQucz9DNY— La Nueve (@La9deAnon) 12 de diciembre de 2018
El Confidencial se ha hecho eco de la reacción de la formación ultraderechista que, a través de un portavoz, ha confirmado el ataque y la denuncia del mismo ante la Guardia Civil.
Asimismo, en Vox niegan que las miembros de La Nueve hayan accedido a datos de afiliados o donantes, "sino a los registrados para recibir información".
