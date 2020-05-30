Estás leyendo: El jugador de rugby Álvaro Fernández denuncia una agresión homófoba al grito de "Viva Vox"

"Hace un buen rato que he llegado a casa pero bueno, me han pegado una paliza por ser maricón. Una gente al grito de Viva Vox", manifestó en un corto vídeo que colocó en su muro de Facebook, señalando una herida en la boca.

Álvaro Fernández Cáliz en una publicación de Facebook.

europa press

El jugador de rugby profesional y también guitarrista y cantante Álvaro Fernández Cáliz, natural de San Sebastián de los Reyes y residente en la capital, ha denunciado que sufrió la noche del miércoles una agresión homófoba por parte de un grupo le que gritaba "Viva Vox".

"Hace un buen rato que he llegado a casa pero bueno, me han pegado una paliza por ser maricón. Una gente al grito de Viva Vox y Viva España. Otro más. Hijos de puta", manifestó en un corto vídeo que colocó en su muro de Facebook, señalando una herida en la boca.

En uno de los mensajes, Fernández, conocido públicamente por haber sido novio del actor Pepón Nieto, afirmó que le habían pegado "una patada entre tres", pero sin aclarar dónde fue o si transcurrió durante una cacerolada, entre otros detalles.

Ante la avalancha de mensajes, la víctima ha decidido quitar el vídeo de esta red social y, en su lugar, publicar un mensaje ayer por la tarde en el que aseguraba que iba a la comisaría a denunciar la agresión. "No más LGTBIfobia", ha apuntado.

