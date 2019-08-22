Público
Huelga de Iberia Vueling cancela 112 vuelos este fin de semana en El Prat por la huelga de Iberia

Las cancelaciones son similares a las que se hicieron por los paros en julio y se reparten en 46 vuelos el sábado 24 de agosto y 66 el domingo 25.

Un grupo de pasajeros ante un mostrador de facturacion de Vueling en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat. / EFE

La compañía Vueling ha cancelado un total de 112 vuelos este fin de semana en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat con motivo de la huelga convocada por el personal de tierra de Iberia. Las cancelaciones son similares a las que se hicieron por los paros en julio y se reparten en 46 vuelos el sábado 24 de agosto y 66 el domingo 25, han informado.

La aerolínea ha comunicado a los pasajeros afectados la cancelación de los vuelos, que calculan que son unos 18.000 usuarios, y les ha ofrecido la reubicación en otro vuelo adaptado a sus necesidades o el repago del vuelo. La plantilla de Iberia Barcelona es de 2.500 trabajadores, que se encargan de la facturación, el embarque, la carga y descarga, la asistencia y el mantenimiento a los aviones, y dan servicios a una veintena de compañías, entre ellas, Vueling.

También han convocado paros el viernes 30 y el sábado 31 de agosto, y piden convertir a los trabajadores temporales en fijos, acabar con la falta de personal, y el exceso de cargas de trabajo y el abuso de las horas extraordinarias, entre otras demandas. Este miércoles se está desarrollando desde las 11.0 horas una reunión de mediación entre los trabajadores y la dirección de la empresa para intentar desencallar el conflicto y evitar la huelga.

