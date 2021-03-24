Los efectivos que trabajan en el vertedero de Zaldibar, que se derrumbó el 6 de febrero de 2020, para buscar a Joaquín Beltrán, el segundo trabajador que quedó sepultado entre los escombros y cuyo cuerpo todavía no ha sido localizado, han encontrado en el lugar numerosos restos materiales y residuos como guantes, ropa, cascos, coches, etc, aunque no hay indicios de que pertenezcan al operario desaparecido.

Según ha informado el Departamento de Seguridad, en los últimos días han continuado pareciendo numerosos hallazgos de este tipo, que siempre son inspeccionados y analizados minuciosamente por el equipo de búsqueda.

En todo caso, el Gobierno Vasco quiere aclarar que no hay ningún indicio a esta hora que apunte a que los restos materiales o enseres aparecidos en las últimas horas pertenezcan a Joaquín Beltrán, por lo que ha pedido máxima prudencia.



Restos del otro trabajador víctima del derrumbe, Alberto Sololuze, fueron hallados en agosto pasado, pero la búsqueda de Beltrán no ha deparado resultado alguno en estos casi catorce meses.

