Cuando la Ley del Hiyab causaba risa en Egipto

"En 1959 ninguna universitaria llevaba velo en Egipto, en el 2009 casi todas. Tuvieron que pasar 50 años. Pero pasaron". Y tanto que pasaron. La situación actual en Egipto y en otros países de la zona no invita al optimismo. Los derechos de la mujer se han visto mermados y lo cierto es que, si nos retrotraemos un poco en el tiempo, causa estupor comprobar hasta qué punto, lo que en un principio era motivo de mofa para muchos, aquellas sonrisas han quedado detenidas en el tiempo y su mueca, visto lo visto, es cada vez más sombría.
Un hilo de la periodista cultural Ana Sharife nos invita a hacer ese viaje a las postrimerías de los años 50 en Egipto. Tras el micrófono, Gamal Abdel Nasser, militar y estadista egipcio y el principal líder político árabe de su época, conocido impulsor del panarabismo y del socialismo árabe:
Cuando la yihad daba risa en el mundo árabe. Vean el vídeo. Merece la pena. pic.twitter.com/KyYRiUQhfY
— Ana Sharife (@anasharife) September 25, 2019
Nasser cuenta una anécdota que pasará a la historia. En su alocución, el político relata una discusión que había mantenido con un líder de los Hermanos Musulmanes, quien –a cambio de un cese de las hostilidades– le había planteado la posibilidad de establecer algunas reformas sociales, tales como la imposición del velo a las mujeres del país. Una posibilidad que Nasser supo zanjar con una ocurrencia que fue recibida por los presentes al acto con hilaridad, algo que dice mucho de la opinión pública y la clase política de la época. No lo vieron venir.
Lo mejor de esa charla es cuando Nasser le dice al líder de los Hermanos Musulmanes: "Tu hija estudia medicina. No lleva velo. Si tú mismo no puedes imponer el velo en tu hija, ¿qué te hace pensar que yo puedo imponerlo a diez millones de mujeres egipcias?".
— Ana Sharife (@anasharife) September 26, 2019
