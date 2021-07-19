Estás leyendo: Identificado el presunto agresor de un sanitario en el Metro de Madrid

Identificado el presunto agresor de un sanitario en el Metro de Madrid

Una persona reconoce al agresor en las imágenes difundidas del joven con gorra roja que agredió brutalmente a un enfermero en el Metro de Madrid. Ya ha prestado declaración en el juzgado.

El agresor, que todavía no ha sido detenido, respondió con violencia esgrimiendo un objeto punzante.

La Brigada Móvil de la Policía Nacional ha identificado al hombre que agredió a un sanitario el pasado jueves en el Metro de Madrid, quien ha perdido visión de uno de sus ojos a causa del fuerte golpe que le propinó el agresor tras pedirle que se pusiera la mascarilla, informa EFE.

Una persona ha acudido a los juzgados para declarar que conocía al presunto agresor y aportar sus datos personales.

Mientras, los investigadores han tomado declaración a los dos acompañantes de este individuo en el momento del ataque, que se produjo con un puño americano, según La Sexta.

La Policía Nacional ha iniciado ya un dispositivo de búsqueda para detener a este individuo, que presuntamente golpeó a un enfermero del Hospital 12 de Octubre de Madrid en un vagón del Metro de Madrid, en la estación Puerta del Ángel de la Línea 1.

Se espera que en las próximas horas el presunto agresor sea detenido por la Policía Nacional.

En un vídeo que circula en redes sociales se aprecia cómo un hombre propina un fuerte golpe en la cara al sanitario. "Gilipollas, que te quede claro; ojalá te mueras", dijo el agresor a la víctima antes de abandonar el convoy. 

Por su parte, el Consejo General de Enfermería de España (CGE) ha condenado la "brutal agresión" que sufrió el enfermero por pedir al agresor que se pusiera la mascarilla y cumpliese con la legislación vigente contra la Covid-19, informa Europa Press.

"Una vez más queremos mostrar nuestra absoluta condena y rechazo ante cualquier acto de violencia en todas sus formas. En este caso perpetrada contra un compañero que por actuar en defensa de la salud y la seguridad de los ciudadanos fue objeto de una agresión brutal que le ha provocado terribles lesiones en el globo ocular", señalan en un comunicado.

